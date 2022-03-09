Washington police looking for suspect in bank robbery

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police have obtained arrest warrants for a man they say robbed a bank last month.

Washington police obtained warrants for Shabazz St. Clair of Thomasville. He’s charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and officers say additional charges are expected.

Officers accuse St. Clair of robbing the United Bank on Carolina Avenue in Washington on February 23. Officers say he took off with a minimal amount of cash and no one was hurt.

Police believe St. Clair is in Eastern North Carolina. They say he has ties to Plymouth, Washington and Greenville.

If you see him, do not approach him and instead call Washington police at 252-946-1444 or your local law enforcement immediately.

