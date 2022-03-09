Advertisement

UNC Wilmington falls to Delaware in CAA Championship game

Delaware 59, UNC Wilmington 55
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Jyare Davis scored 18 points, Andrew Carr had 17 points and 12 rebounds for his second career double-double and fifth-seeded Delaware beat No. 2 seed UNC Wilmington 59-55 to claim the Colonial Athletic Association tournament championship.

Delaware won its sixth conference tournament title, along with the teams from 1992 (NAC), 1993 (NAC), 1998 (America East), 1999 (America East) and 2014 (CAA).

The Hens will be looking for their first NCAA Tournament victory in six tries. Davis, the CAA rookie of the year and tournament MVP, made a shot in the lane with 1:01 left to give Delaware a 56-55 lead.

Jaylen Sims scored 18 points on 4-of-15 shooting for UNC Wilmington

