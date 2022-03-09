Advertisement

Two NYC men charged with drug trafficking in Nash County

Sameh Hassan and Matthew Valencia
Sameh Hassan and Matthew Valencia(Nash County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men from New York City were arrested and charged with drug trafficking in Nash County Tuesday.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says Sameh Hassan and Matthew Valencia, from Astoria, New York, were each charged with two counts of trafficking in cocaine and one count of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for a controlled substance.

Nash County deputies say they were working on I-95 on Tuesday and at about 7:24 a.m., pulled over a vehicle. Deputies say they had probable cause to search the vehicle and found a hidden compartment inside.

According to the sheriff’s office, inside the hidden compartment were more than ten ounces of powder cocaine and $62,265 in cash.

Deputies say Hassan was the driver and Valencia was the passenger, and both were given a $200,000 secured bond with a first court appearance for Thursday. Hassan posted bond and Valencia remains jailed.

