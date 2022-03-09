Advertisement

Three arrested in Greenville apartment complex shooting

Three people are facing charges following a shooting at The Landing apartments on Monday.
Three people are facing charges following a shooting at The Landing apartments on Monday.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police have released the names of the three people charged in a shooting at a Greenville apartment complex.

Greenville police arrested and charged Stevie Mitts with going armed to the terror of the people and discharging a firearm in city limits. Marquell Nelson was also charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana, while Nyzier Evans was charged with possession of marijuana.

Officers say the shooting happened at The Landing apartments just before 5:30 p.m. on Monday. Police say the shooting stems from a fight on a basketball courts, which resulted in Mitts firing warning shots into the air.

Police say no one was hurt in the shooting.

