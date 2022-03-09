Teacher of the Week: Jennifer Brickhouse from Columbia High School

TYRRELL COUNTY, NC (WITN) - This week’s Teacher of the Week for March 9 is Jennifer Brickhouse from Columbia High School.

Brickhouse is one of three math teachers at Columbia High School. She is also the high school’s academically and intellectually gifted representative.

Brickhouse is a graduate of the high school herself and attended Elizabeth City State University, where she earned her bachelors and master’s degrees in Mathematics Education. She later went back to school at UNC-Wilmington to receive her AIG add-on licensure to better serve her students.

She says her husband is a computer technician for Washington County Schools, so she has gained a lot of knowledge in technology, which assists in her classroom.

When she’s not in the classroom, she enjoys spending time with her three sons, completing jigsaw puzzles and arts and crafts. Brickhouse says she loves her job so much that she also enjoys working on teacher things at home once the kids go to bed for the fun of it.

The person who nominated Mrs. Brickhouse wrote, “I would like to nominate Mrs. Jennifer Brickhouse as a candidate for WITN’s Teacher of the Week.

Mrs. Brickhouse is a devoted HS math teacher that continuously goes above and beyond not only for her students, but all students at Columbia High School. Mrs. Brickhouse is more than a teacher, she is a leader, a listening ear, and a student advocate.

In addition to her normal job duties, Mrs. Brickhouse leads the CHS AIG program, Prom Committee, Drone Club, organizes Red Cross Blood Drives and serves on several other school teams. Mrs. Brickhouse regularly stays late to tutor any student that needs extra help. Beyond the school, she is also a valuable member of the Tyrrell County community and is active in her church, leading the youth program and is truly selfless in all aspects.

Without question, Mrs. Brickhouse is most deserving of this recognition and thank you for your consideration.”

Congratulations Mrs. Brickhouse!

