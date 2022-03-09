Statewide tornado drill planned for this morning

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A statewide tornado drill is planned for Wednesday morning in conjunction with Severe Weather Preparedness Week.

The drill will begin at 9:30 a.m. All businesses, school and individuals are encouraged to participate by moving to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building and away from doors and windows.

During the drill, the Emergency Alert System will send tornado warning tests to radios, TVs and NOAA weather radios.

Pitt County Emergency Management Director Randy Gentry will join Pitt County Schools Superintendent Dr. Ethan Lenker and the staff of Pactolus Elementary School in Greenville for the drill.

Severe Weather Preparedness Week runs from March 6-12. For more information on what to do in severe weather events, click here.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.