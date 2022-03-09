Advertisement

Section of Evans Street in Greenville closed

Evans St. detour
Evans St. detour(City of Greenville)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A portion of Evans Street in Greenville is closed while construction crews work on the building at 501 Evans Street.

That address is the old Cubbie’s restaurant building next to Five Points Plaza. The sire is undergoing renovations to become a mixed retail/residential property.

The closure was announced Monday. It runs from Reade Circle North to Fifth Street and is expected to last about three days.

