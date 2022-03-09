Section of Evans Street in Greenville closed

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A portion of Evans Street in Greenville is closed while construction crews work on the building at 501 Evans Street.

That address is the old Cubbie’s restaurant building next to Five Points Plaza. The sire is undergoing renovations to become a mixed retail/residential property.

The closure was announced Monday. It runs from Reade Circle North to Fifth Street and is expected to last about three days.

