Beaufort police asking for help finding missing woman

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) -The Beaufort Police Department is seeking the public’s help finding a missing woman.

Michelle Rivera, 48, was last seen in the Second Street area of Beaufort on March 2, 2022. Rivera is from the White Oak Drive area of Newport but had been staying in Beaufort the past few weeks.

Rivera is described as a 5-foot white female weighing approximately 125 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen at 430 Second Street where she voluntarily walked away from the home. She was carrying a book bag and stated she was leaving to do the Lord’s work. She has known health issues and is not on medications.

Rivera last made contact with a family member in Taberna, Craven County on March 3, 2022.

If you have seen her or know where she is, call the Beaufort Police Department at (252) 728-4561 or Carteret County Communications at (252) 726-1911.

