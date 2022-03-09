Advertisement

Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Pick the safer place to be during a tornado

Find a location which protects you from flying debris
By Phillip Williams
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We are entering severe weather season in Eastern North Carolina. If a tornado were approaching your location, would you know the safest place to go? Check out the trivia question below and keep reading to determine the best places for you and your family during a severe storm.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Mar 9
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Mar 9(WITN)

Hint: In a car, you are surrounded by glass which doesn’t sound like a good idea during a tornado. You are also more vulnerable to flying debris. So, don’t pick a car.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Mar 9
Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Mar 9(WITN)

Some of you familiar with recommendations from many years ago may think about a ditch, however several years ago, the National Weather Service took that out as being a safe place during a tornado. A ditch is better than an open field, but being inside a structure is typically much safer that being outside in a ditch. A small room, preferably on the lowest floor of the building, offers more support to the ceiling, making it a safer place to be during a storm. If you can choose an interior small room, that is best. More walls between you and the storm is better! - Phillip Williams

