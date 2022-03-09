Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Bissell

Pet of the Week March 9, 2022
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you’re looking for a best friend, look no further than Bissell!

She is a sweet, goofy girl is a 5-year-old hound. If you’re looking for a silly companion to keep you on your toes, she’s the one for you!

Volunteers with the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina say she wants nothing more than to sit as close as possible to you and be your best friend. She is dog friendly and would love a home with a sibling, but would do just as well as the only fur baby in the house.

The humane society says she has tested positive for heartworms, but is being treated. Volunteers still recommend you talk with a veterinarian before adopting a heartworm-positive dog.

To adopt Bissell or any of the pets at the humane society, click here.

