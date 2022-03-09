Advertisement

Onslow County deputies searching for catalytic converter thief

Pools Patios and Spas catalytic converter theft
Pools Patios and Spas catalytic converter theft(Onslow County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in a stolen catalytic converter theft.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says the theft occurred at Pools Patios and Spa on Richlands Highway in Jacksonville in the early morning hours of Nov. 17th.

Video surveillance shows an unknown man suspect. The suspect’s vehicle appears to be a white Lincoln Aviator.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melvin Boyce
Police say husband killed wife in Williamston tire store parking lot
Two suspects in cuffs on scene of Greenville shooting
At least three people arrested after shooting at Greenville apartment complex; no one hit
Debra Conway
Former Pamlico County sewer district bookkeeper pleads guilty to embezzlement
In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden listens during a secure video...
US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports
Rosaicela Baty
DEPUTIES: Illinois woman caught with 2.2 pounds of heroin in Onslow County

Latest News

Dancers break a sweat at Joy Community Center
Dancers work on their health at community center workshop
Dr. Richard Woodruff announced his retirement from the position Tuesday.
Jacksonville city manager discusses his retirement
Happy St. Pat's sign in Emerald Isle
Businesses hope St. Patrick’s Day festival brings business boom
Business impact from Russia-Ukraine war
Russia-Ukraine war’s impact on industry, economic development in ENC
Businesses hope St. Patrick’s Day festival brings weekend business boom
Businesses hope St. Patrick’s Day festival brings weekend business boom