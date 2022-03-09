Onslow County deputies searching for catalytic converter thief

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in a stolen catalytic converter theft.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says the theft occurred at Pools Patios and Spa on Richlands Highway in Jacksonville in the early morning hours of Nov. 17th.

Video surveillance shows an unknown man suspect. The suspect’s vehicle appears to be a white Lincoln Aviator.

