NC State men’s basketball falls to Clemson in ACC tournament opening round

Clemson 70, NC State 64
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) - PJ Hall had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Nick Honor scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half and No. 10 seed Clemson beat 15th-seeded North Carolina State 70-64 in the opening round of the ACC tournament.

Clemson (17-15) has won five straight games, and will play No. 7 seed Virginia Tech on Wednesday in the second round.

The Tigers took down the Hokies 63-59 in the regular-season finale on March 5. Al-Amir Dawes added 12 points and Hunter finished with eight points for Clemson.

Dereon Seabron led N.C. State with 19 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

