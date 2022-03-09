NC State men’s basketball falls to Clemson in ACC tournament opening round

NEW YORK (AP) - PJ Hall had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Nick Honor scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half and No. 10 seed Clemson beat 15th-seeded North Carolina State 70-64 in the opening round of the ACC tournament.

Clemson (17-15) has won five straight games, and will play No. 7 seed Virginia Tech on Wednesday in the second round.

The Tigers took down the Hokies 63-59 in the regular-season finale on March 5. Al-Amir Dawes added 12 points and Hunter finished with eight points for Clemson.

Dereon Seabron led N.C. State with 19 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

