Masks no longer required in Bertie County government buildings as COVID-19 levels drops to low

WINDSOR, N.C. (WITN) - Bertie County government buildings no longer require people to be masked up when entering.

The county said according to the Center for Disease Control’s latest metrics, Bertie County is among three here in Eastern Carolina where the community level of COVID-19 is low.

Bertie County said people coming into their buildings may continue to wear a mask if they choose to.

Other counties in the low or green level are Jones and Pamlico counties.

The CDC says Beaufort and Hyde counties are in the high category, while all other counties are in the yellow designation.

