Man wanted for accessory to murder by Halifax County deputies

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is wanted in Halifax County for accessory to murder as detectives continue to investigate a shooting death from mid-February.

Halifax County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Scott Hall says 26-year-old Tremaine Simmons, of Roanoke Rapids, is wanted for accessory to murder. The case traces back to Feb. 17th when 19-year-old Ja’eid Watson, also of Roanoke Rapids, was killed in a shooting in Weldon.

Deputies say Simmons is known to frequent the Roanoke Rapids and Weldon areas.

Anyone with information on Simmon’s whereabouts is asked to call the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 583-8201 or Halifax County Crimestoppers at (252) 583-4444.

