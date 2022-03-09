Advertisement

Man wanted for accessory to murder by Halifax County deputies

Tremaine Simmons
Tremaine Simmons(Halifax County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is wanted in Halifax County for accessory to murder as detectives continue to investigate a shooting death from mid-February.

Halifax County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Scott Hall says 26-year-old Tremaine Simmons, of Roanoke Rapids, is wanted for accessory to murder. The case traces back to Feb. 17th when 19-year-old Ja’eid Watson, also of Roanoke Rapids, was killed in a shooting in Weldon.

Deputies say Simmons is known to frequent the Roanoke Rapids and Weldon areas.

Anyone with information on Simmon’s whereabouts is asked to call the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 583-8201 or Halifax County Crimestoppers at (252) 583-4444.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melvin Boyce
Police say husband killed wife in Williamston tire store parking lot
Two suspects in cuffs on scene of Greenville shooting
At least three people arrested after shooting at Greenville apartment complex; no one hit
Debra Conway
Former Pamlico County sewer district bookkeeper pleads guilty to embezzlement
In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden listens during a secure video...
US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports
Rosaicela Baty
DEPUTIES: Illinois woman caught with 2.2 pounds of heroin in Onslow County

Latest News

Chris Layton
Interim Plymouth town manager censured by international professional group
Congressman Madison Cawthorn charged with driving with revoked license
Furniture store employee loading trucks for a delivery
Gas price spike impacts Pitt County business deliveries
Sameh Hassan and Matthew Valencia
Two NYC men charged with drug trafficking in Nash County
Evans St. detour
Section of Evans Street in Greenville closed