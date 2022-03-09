Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Cloudy with a few showers today; Cool Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wednesday will see the stalled front off the coast ease back inland. This will bring 70s back to southeastern NC Wednesday afternoon. Northern inland counties are likely to keep a northerly breeze and stay in the upper 50s and low 60s. Mostly cloudy skies are likely with some wet weather off and on into the evening.

A moderate drought continues for southern parts of the area. Precipitation accumulations since the beginning of the year have been a little over five inches. We should be closer to nine inches for the year by mid March. Rain showers will become likely for Wednesday and again Saturday as a frontal boundary stalls over the East. A few spotty showers are also possible other days this week. Over the four day stretch, we are looking at approximately 2 inches of much needed rain. Flooding and severe weather will not be a concern this work week.

Wednesday

Cloudy with a few showers. High of 62, but ranging from 50s north to 70s south. Wind: NW 8. Rain chance: 70%.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy with a few afternoon showers possible, especially toward the coast. High of 54. Wind: NE 10. Rain chance: 40%.

Friday

Partly cloudy and mild. High of 67. Wind: S 10.

Saturday

Rain likely early then clearing and turning colder. High of 68 early then colder. Wind: SW/N 15 G 30. Rain chance: 70%

Sunday

Sunny and cool. Highs near 52. Wind: N 5-10

