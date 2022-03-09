Jacksonville city manager announces retirement

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville City Manager Dr. Richard Woodruff announced his retirement during the city council meeting Tuesday evening.

Choked up in delivering his announcement at the end of the meeting, Woodruff stated that his last day will be May 23rd so that the budget can be adopted before he leaves.

“For the past 11 years, it’s been my honor and privilege to be your manager,” Woodruff said, thanking his fellow city leaders during his time at the podium. “May the wind always be at your back.”

