Advertisement

Interim Plymouth town manager censured by international professional group

Chris Layton
Chris Layton(Town of Duck)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON DC (WITN) - Interim Plymouth Town Manager Christopher Layton has been censured by the International City/County Management Association’s executive board.

The association announced Wednesday that Layton, the former town manager of Duck, was publicly censured during its Feb. 12th, 2022 meeting.

Layton’s status as a member of the credentialed manager program with the association is revoked for a period of five years. WITN does not know at this time if that will impact his job in Plymouth. He has been town manager for Plymouth for just more than a year.

WITN reported on July 23rd, 2020, that Layton resigned from his position as Duck town manager nine days after he was arrested for assaulting a coworker.

The ICMA says two charges of assault from subordinate employees were brought against Layton. The association also says Layton engaged in an exchange of inappropriate text messages with a planning intern that required the town to suffer expenses in financial settlements of more than $300,000 with employees impacted.

The association’s executive board found that Layton’s actions violated its code of ethics.

According to the Outer Banks Voice, Layton was given probation for his charges.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melvin Boyce
Police say husband killed wife in Williamston tire store parking lot
Two suspects in cuffs on scene of Greenville shooting
At least three people arrested after shooting at Greenville apartment complex; no one hit
Debra Conway
Former Pamlico County sewer district bookkeeper pleads guilty to embezzlement
In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden listens during a secure video...
US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports
Rosaicela Baty
DEPUTIES: Illinois woman caught with 2.2 pounds of heroin in Onslow County

Latest News

Congressman Madison Cawthorn charged with driving with revoked license
Dr. Richard Woodruff
Jacksonville city manager announces retirement
Pitt County Board of Elections
Candidate filing for 2022 elections ends in North Carolina
Dana Outlaw
New Bern mayor not running for re-election; seeking county commission seat