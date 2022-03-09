Interim Plymouth town manager censured by international professional group

WASHINGTON DC (WITN) - Interim Plymouth Town Manager Christopher Layton has been censured by the International City/County Management Association’s executive board.

The association announced Wednesday that Layton, the former town manager of Duck, was publicly censured during its Feb. 12th, 2022 meeting.

Layton’s status as a member of the credentialed manager program with the association is revoked for a period of five years. WITN does not know at this time if that will impact his job in Plymouth. He has been town manager for Plymouth for just more than a year.

WITN reported on July 23rd, 2020, that Layton resigned from his position as Duck town manager nine days after he was arrested for assaulting a coworker.

The ICMA says two charges of assault from subordinate employees were brought against Layton. The association also says Layton engaged in an exchange of inappropriate text messages with a planning intern that required the town to suffer expenses in financial settlements of more than $300,000 with employees impacted.

The association’s executive board found that Layton’s actions violated its code of ethics.

According to the Outer Banks Voice, Layton was given probation for his charges.

