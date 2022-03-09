GOP senators fail to override Cooper’s school mask veto

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Senate Republicans have failed to override Gov. Cooper’s veto of Senate Bill 173, or the Free the Smiles Act.

The legislation would have allowed K-12 students to opt-out of indoor mask-wearing mandates set by local school boards, with their parents’ permission.

WRAL reports the vote was 27-21, but Republicans needed 30 yes votes to override.

The bill was approved by the Republican-controlled General Assembly with some Democratic support in mid-February.

