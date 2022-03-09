Gas price spike impacts Pitt County business deliveries

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - With gas prices continuing to rise, businesses that offer delivery services are being negatively affected.

Two businesses told WITN Wednesday they have felt the recent spike hurt their daily operations.

The problems, they say, are not just with delivery fees potentially going up in the future, but also getting deliveries into these businesses.

Britt Laughinghouse, a Greenville furniture store worker, said he has seen the rise in gas prices affect his place of work in more than one way.

“In our business, it is kind of a two-headed monster,” Laughinghouse said. “Our incoming freight has gone up substantially and our cost of gasoline, like everybody knows, has continued to go up.”

Delivery fees for furniture haven’t gone up yet, but that doesn’t mean they won’t in the near future.

“This thing changes, seems like day by day, but fortunately we haven’t had to make any adjustments... don’t know what the future holds,” Laughinghouse said. “At some point, we will have to address it.”

For Jessica Shore and her flower shop, they have already had to make changes.

“We have had to increase just a little bit to be sure that we are not at a loss, but we’re definitely not profiting off of deliveries,” Shore said.

Many of Shore’s customers have turned to a different solution to get flowers instead of paying for delivery fees.

“A lot of people have decided to come in and pick up rather than order a delivery,” Shore explained.

Laughinghouse said his furniture store has come up with different ways to limit having to increase delivery prices.

“What we’re trying to do to address the issue is to consolidate our delivery geographically so we can get more stops going in the same direction to try and help costs that way,” Laughinghouse said.

At Shore’s flower store, while delivery fees have gone up, she says she hasn’t seen her customers get upset.

“People seem to be very understanding of that process because inflation is all over now unfortunately,” Shore said.

Shore added said that she hasn’t been in business long and gas prices going up have been scary for her.

Being transparent with her supporters about why she has to increase prices has allowed Shore to do so without the fear of going out of business.

Laughinghouse also said that the rise in gas prices has caused his business to pay for a fuel surcharge and it has increased anywhere from 8 to 20% more, depending on the product.

