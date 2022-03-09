Advertisement

Former Duke star Irving hits 50 points as Nets sink Hornets

Irving was 15-19 from the floor
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday,...
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Kyrie Irving hit nine 3-pointers and scored a season-high 50 points, and the Brooklyn Nets snapped a four-game skid with a 132-121 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Irving became one of 22 players in NBA history with five 50-point games. Irving was 15 of 19 from the field and 9 of 12 from beyond the arc.

Andre Drummond dominated inside, finishing with 20 points and 14 rebounds for Brooklyn, which got back to .500 on the season and moved into sole possession of eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings, just ahead of the Hornets.

Miles Bridges and Terry Rozier each scored 30 points for Charlotte.

