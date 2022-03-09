Expert believes Biden’s oil ban will impact cost more than supply

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville hit a record-high $4.03 for regular gas on Tuesday.

AAA in North Carolina data says the state average for regular gas is now above $4 per gallon, the highest it’s been since September 2008.

“I just put 25 in my tank and I don’t even know I’m going to get half,” Jacksonville resident Jaylen Green said.

President Biden announced a ban on all Russian oil imports on Tuesday.

Tiffany Wright of AAA Carolinas says though the ban won’t have a large impact on America’s oil quantities, the lingering effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will likely keep gas prices going up.

“Anytime something happens, as there’s more sanctions, there’s more restrictions. The global oil market reacts, and if you remember, this has been going on even before Russia invaded Ukraine,” Wright said. “There were tensions there, prices were already rising because the market was reacting.”

Wright says though unlikely, prices could decrease if people cut back significantly on travel, but if not, high prices could linger later into the year.

“I just don’t know. I mean, I know we’re going to probably have some of the highest gas prices we’ve seen in quite some time for Memorial Day, and who knows if that will continue until Labor Day,” Wright said.

AAA says gas prices have gone up 47 cents in a week’s time in North Carolina, and 77 cents in the past month.

