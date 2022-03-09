Advertisement

ECU baseball has five game winning streak snapped, falls at Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech 7, ECU 2
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BLACKSBURG, VA (WITN) - The ECU baseball team had its five game winning streak snapped on Tuesday falling at Virginia Tech 7-2.

The Hokies used a three run, third inning to grab the early lead. Three singles made it 3-0 and they never trailed from there.

ECU saw Jacob Jenkins-Cowart drive in a pair of runs. He went 2 for 4 and is currently hitting .433 this season.

Nick Logusch takes the loss going 2.1 innings in the start. He gave up 3 runs on 4 hits in the game.

The Pirates have to put this one behind them quickly as they play at Radford on Wednesday. Then they turn around and host St. Mary’s College for games Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

