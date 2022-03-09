Economic developers detail $500 million upgrades to ECU, Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Major upgrades are coming to the City of Greenville and ECU.

Economic developers are expecting to spend $500 million in construction projects. They’ll present a report on how the projects will impact ECU, Greenville and businesses in the area at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

About $300 million is expected to go to the Intersect East Campus. It’s a new type of innovation hub that lets companies increase their success through direct and physical access to ECU. The project is located on a 19-acre area near Uptown Greenville and is a public-private partnership between ECU and Elliott Sidewalk Communities.

The other $200 million will be spent on the new school of medicine. The state of the art building is expected to add at least 1,700 jobs and allow more students to enroll in the program.

The presentation is happening at the Life Sciences and Biotechnology Building on E. 10th Street. Registration and networking begins at 10 a.m. followed by the program at 10:30 a.m.

