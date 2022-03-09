Congressman Madison Cawthorn charged with driving with revoked license

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Authorities say Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina has been cited for the third time in five months for a traffic violation.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol said Wednesday that a trooper stopped a car in Cleveland County the night of March 3 after the vehicle was seen driving left of the center line.

A patrol statement said Cawthorn was found to be driving with a revoked license and has been charged with two violations.

He had been cited previously for speeding in October and January. Hawthorn’s office says it expects the traffic matters to be resolved quickly and he remains focused on representing his constituents.?

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.