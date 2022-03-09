Blue Cross NC partnering with local universities to boost behavioral health care services for students

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina is awarding $1.54 million to East Carolina University to provide telepsychiatry services over the next five years for students at Elizabeth City State University.

This partnership expands behavioral health care services at ECSU at a time when mental health concerns on college campuses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic are surging.

“With this investment from Blue Cross NC, ECU will embed a behavioral health provider, linked via telepsychiatry to a clinical psychiatrist, for case consultations and care planning at the Student Health Center at ECSU,” said Dr. Sy Saeed, director of the ECU Center for Telepsychiatry and founding executive director of NC-STeP. “This resource will benefit students by improving access to behavioral health care, reducing the need for trips to the emergency department and inpatient admissions and reducing delays in diagnosis. The psychiatrist will also be available to the patient’s primary care provider for diagnostic and treatment recommendations. We are emphasizing the total health care needs of the patient so that optimum adherence can be achieved with medications and illness self-management.”

Depression, anxiety and other mental health disorders are being diagnosed at high rates. An estimated 1 in 4 Americans ages 18 and older have a mental disorder in any one year. The challenges associated with attending college, such as academic pressure, can trigger symptoms or cause the first onset of behavioral health and substance use problems in students. Higher education institutions are uniquely positioned to provide behavioral health support for students alongside physical heath, academic, professional and social services.

