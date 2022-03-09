Advertisement

Blue Cross NC partnering with local universities to boost behavioral health care services for students

New partnership to provide telepsychiatry services for students at ECSU
Elizabeth City State University
Elizabeth City State University(Elizabeth City State University)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina is awarding $1.54 million to East Carolina University to provide telepsychiatry services over the next five years for students at Elizabeth City State University.

This partnership expands behavioral health care services at ECSU at a time when mental health concerns on college campuses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic are surging.

“With this investment from Blue Cross NC, ECU will embed a behavioral health provider, linked via telepsychiatry to a clinical psychiatrist, for case consultations and care planning at the Student Health Center at ECSU,” said Dr. Sy Saeed, director of the ECU Center for Telepsychiatry and founding executive director of NC-STeP. “This resource will benefit students by improving access to behavioral health care, reducing the need for trips to the emergency department and inpatient admissions and reducing delays in diagnosis. The psychiatrist will also be available to the patient’s primary care provider for diagnostic and treatment recommendations. We are emphasizing the total health care needs of the patient so that optimum adherence can be achieved with medications and illness self-management.”

Depression, anxiety and other mental health disorders are being diagnosed at high rates. An estimated 1 in 4 Americans ages 18 and older have a mental disorder in any one year. The challenges associated with attending college, such as academic pressure, can trigger symptoms or cause the first onset of behavioral health and substance use problems in students. Higher education institutions are uniquely positioned to provide behavioral health support for students alongside physical heath, academic, professional and social services.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melvin Boyce
Police say husband killed wife in Williamston tire store parking lot
Two suspects in cuffs on scene of Greenville shooting
At least three people arrested after shooting at Greenville apartment complex; no one hit
Debra Conway
Former Pamlico County sewer district bookkeeper pleads guilty to embezzlement
In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden listens during a secure video...
US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports
Rosaicela Baty
DEPUTIES: Illinois woman caught with 2.2 pounds of heroin in Onslow County

Latest News

Chris Layton
Interim Plymouth town manager censured by international professional group
Congressman Madison Cawthorn charged with driving with revoked license
Furniture store employee loading trucks for a delivery
Gas price spike impacts Pitt County business deliveries
Evans St. detour
Section of Evans Street in Greenville closed
Chance Marsh
Beaufort County deputies searching for runaway teen