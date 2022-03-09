Advertisement

Beaufort County deputies searching for runaway teen

Chance Marsh
Chance Marsh(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a runaway teen.

Beaufort County deputies say 17-year-old Chance Marsh left his home in Chocowinity Wednesday at about 10:30 a.m. and has not been seen since. They believe he may be headed to Vanceboro.

Marsh is described as about five feet, seven inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown coat, brown pants, a dark t-shirt carrying a dark-colored backpack, and a pillowcase.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Marsh is asked to call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 946-7111.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melvin Boyce
Police say husband killed wife in Williamston tire store parking lot
Two suspects in cuffs on scene of Greenville shooting
At least three people arrested after shooting at Greenville apartment complex; no one hit
Debra Conway
Former Pamlico County sewer district bookkeeper pleads guilty to embezzlement
In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden listens during a secure video...
US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports
Rosaicela Baty
DEPUTIES: Illinois woman caught with 2.2 pounds of heroin in Onslow County

Latest News

Chris Layton
Interim Plymouth town manager censured by international professional group
Congressman Madison Cawthorn charged with driving with revoked license
Furniture store employee loading trucks for a delivery
Gas price spike impacts Pitt County business deliveries
Evans St. detour
Section of Evans Street in Greenville closed