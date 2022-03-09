Beaufort County deputies searching for runaway teen

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a runaway teen.

Beaufort County deputies say 17-year-old Chance Marsh left his home in Chocowinity Wednesday at about 10:30 a.m. and has not been seen since. They believe he may be headed to Vanceboro.

Marsh is described as about five feet, seven inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown coat, brown pants, a dark t-shirt carrying a dark-colored backpack, and a pillowcase.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Marsh is asked to call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 946-7111.

