Winners announced in UScellular Black History Month Art Contest

By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - UScellular, the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Plain, and elected officials awarded winners of the UScellular Black History Month Art Contest Tuesday.

The contest invited members of the Boys and Girls Club in different cities to create their own original pieces of artwork in recognition of influential Black STEM icons, including historical figures, world leaders, scientists, and educators.

Ten finalists from each city were chosen by representatives from the Boys and Girls Club based on creativity, quality, interpretation, and other qualities.

“UScellular is all about giving back to the community, and this is a good way to help kids learn and celebrate diversity,” Justin Jenkins, UScellular store manager said. “And it gives us a chance to highlight the community as well.”

Not only did the winners get bragging rights, but the first-place winner got a $250 Visa card, second-place won a $150 Visa card, and third place won a $100 Visa card,

