Two men arrested in Rocky Mount shooting, one man wanted

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested and one man is still wanted in a Rocky Mount shooting case from Sunday.

The Rocky Mount Police Department says 38-year-old Lamont Lewis and 24-year-old Najee King-Knight were arrested and charged with accessory after the fact.

Police say 24-year-old Khalil Banks has warrants out for his arrest for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with the intent to kill.

The department says on Sunday at about 11 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at 411 Wesleyan Boulevard. When they got there, they did not find anyone injured, but after speaking with witnesses, learned the unknown suspects tried to enter the business but were stopped by security.

Police say officers found shell casings in the parking lot and investigated by following up with local hospitals. Wilson Medical Center said a gunshot victim, 22-year-old Muhamad Wilson, was at the hospital. Wilson was later taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville and is listed in critical condition.

The Rocky Mount Police Department says its investigation led officers to Motel 6, where they found the suspect’s vehicle. Officers got a search warrant for the motel rooms and entered and seized several guns and ammo.

Both Lewis and King-Knight are currently jailed on $80,000 secured bonds. Banks is wanted.

Anyone with information relating to this case and/or the whereabouts of Banks is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111.

