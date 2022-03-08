Traffic to be delayed outside Cherry Point gate

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Havelock police say traffic will be delayed outside the Cherry Point main gate Tuesday morning.

Officers say the traffic will be delayed on Highway 101 and the main gate on base between 10:45 a.m.- 12 p.m. as base personnel move a Harrier and place it back at the main gate for display.

The plane will come out of the Cunningham Gate and travel down Highway 101 to the main gate.

Officers say drivers should consider taking a different route to avoid the area while the plane is being moved.

