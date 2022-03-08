Students in Eastern Carolina spend spring break restoring the environment

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University students are providing service during their spring break.

Students in the Alternative Break Experiences program at East Carolina University volunteered with the NC Coastal Federation to help bag recycled oyster shells that will later be turned into living shorelines to preserve marshes in the area.

They also hiked through the trail at Hoop Pole Creek Nature Trail to cut back overgrown vegetation and clean up the pathways.

Students explained the importance of being part of environmental change.

“I think alternative breaks are a great experience for anyone, especially if you don’t already have spring break plans,” ECU student Chelsea Hewett said.

“It’s an opportunity to go out to a new community, learn about that community, what their needs are, figure out how you can get involved and serve them. Then we get to do a lot of fun activities... along with that, I’m here at the beach on spring break and I get to help other people, so I think it’s a great way.”

Rachel Bisesi with the NC Coastal Federation applauded the students that showed up to help.

“I think it says a lot about their character that they would sign up to come and volunteer during their spring break. A lot of people enjoy going to the beach and having fun during spring break,” Bisesi said.

ECU’s Alternative Break program will also help the NC Coastal Federation clean up rain gardens in the area, help teach environmental education in Swansboro, and clean up several other nature trails throughout Carteret County if the weather allows.

