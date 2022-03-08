Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Which cloud type is made of ice?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There are three main types of clouds. Suffixes and prefixes are added to them to give more detail. Some clouds are made of condensed water vapor and others are made of ice. Which cloud type is mainly made of ice crystals?

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Mar 8 (WITN)

I have a hint for you. Adding the word Alto to a cloud means mid level. Mid level clouds are not always made of ice, so don’t choose that one. High clouds are the ones made of ice. See the correct answer below.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Mar 8 (WITN)

Cirrus clouds are made of ice crystals and can be seen in the skies of Eastern NC throughouth the year. When you see a sun dog or a ring around the sun or moon, often you are looking through a cirrus cloud. - Phillip Williams

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.