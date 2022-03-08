Advertisement

New airline to offer nonstop service from RDU to southern New England

Avelo Airlines is joining Raleigh-Durham International Airport and will offer nonstop service to southern Connecticut.(Courtesy of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority.)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -Avelo Airlines is joining Raleigh-Durham International Airport and will offer nonstop service to southern Connecticut.

The announcement was made Tuesday morning.

Introductory fares between RDU and Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) start at $59 and are available at AveloAir.com.

“The flight offers the Triangle region a convenient and affordable gateway to the New York and New England regions,” the press release read.

The new route begins May 26. Flights will initially be offered five days a week and will expand to six days a week in mid-June.

“We are excited to partner with Avelo as they become RDU’s 13th airline and add a new destination to the growing list of cities we serve,” said Michael Landguth, president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority. “Avelo’s choice to make RDU their only airport in North Carolina shows their investment in the Research Triangle and we welcome them to the region.”

Avelo is the second airline to announce it will begin new service at RDU this year. Icelandair entered the Raleigh-Durham market in January and is scheduled to launch nonstop flights to Reykjavik beginning in late spring.

