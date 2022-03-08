Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Partly sunny today then rain tonight

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Temperatures are 15 to 20 degrees cooler today than yesterday. Skies will see clouds zipping through, so some sunshine and some clouds are likely today. Rain chances will increase Tuesday night and we’ll stay active with rain on and off throughout the rest of the week. The highest rain chances are tonight, late tomorrow and again Saturday morning.

A moderate drought continues for southern parts of the area. Precipitation accumulations since the beginning of the year have been a little over five inches. We should be closer to nine inches for the year by mid March. We have a couple of good opportunities for rain this week. Rain showers will become likely for Wednesday and again Saturday as a frontal boundary stalls over the East. A few spotty showers are also possible other days this week. Over the five day stretch, we are looking at approximately 2 inches of much needed rain. Flooding and severe weather will not be a concern this work week.

Tuesday

Partly cloudy. High of 65. Wind: NE 10.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy with rain likely early and again late afternoon. High of 65. Wind: NE 8. Rain chance: 80%.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy with a few showers likely. High of 55. Wind: NE 10. Rain chance: 60%.

Friday

Cloudy with isolated showers. High of 68. Wind: S 10. Rain chance: 30%

Saturday

Rain likely early then clearning and turning colder. High of 72 early then colder. Wind: SW/N 15 G 30. Rain chance: 70%

