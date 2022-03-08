Advertisement

DEPUTIES: Illinois woman caught with 2.2 pounds of heroin in Onslow County

Rosaicela Baty
Rosaicela Baty(Onslow Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say they found more than two pounds of heroin in a woman’s vehicle during a traffic stop.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, along with the SBI had been conducting a several months-long investigation into Rosaicela Baty.

On February 24th, the woman’s vehicle was stopped and searched. Inside they found 2.2 pounds of heroin that deputies said was bound for Onslow County where it would have been broken down and sold on the streets.

Baty, who is from Montgomery, Illinois, was charged with trafficking heroin by possession, trafficking heroin by transport, trafficking heroin by manufacture, trafficking heroin by delivery, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, manufacture heroin by packaging and repackaging, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance, conspire to traffic heroin, conspire to sell heroin, and conspire to deliver heroin.

The 37-year-old woman was jailed on a $1 million secured bond.

