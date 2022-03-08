Advertisement

Halifax Community College makes masks optional

Masks on College Campus
Masks on College Campus(Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP, File)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
WELDON, N.C. (WITN) - Masks are now optional at Halifax Community College.

The college says the decision was based on the improving COVID-19 landscape and Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order allowing optional mask use.

However, HCC says patrons who are served by the dental hygiene and cosmetology students must continue mask use while undergoing those services.

David Forester, acting president and VP of administrative services/CFO, said the changes are effective Tuesday.

