Gas prices to go up ‘another 10-15 cents probably’ in next week, AAA spokesperson says

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Over the past week, the national average for a gallon of regular gas has gone up more than 46 cents and stands at $4.06, according to the American Automobile Association. The average is $3.92 in North Carolina.

Just like experts predicted, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, the impacts are being felt at the gas pumps.

The prices are becoming too much for East Carolina University student Matthew Grasso.

Grasso plans to visit family in Raleigh for spring break, but now a one-hour drive is turning into a hassle.

“It’s getting tough to go to class, go to work, even going home. It takes close to $100 just to fill up my tank now,” Grasso said.

At the Sheetz across from the Vidant Medical Center, gas is nearly 10 cents cheaper.

Antwan Daniels, a carpet technician, spent nearly $50 to fill up his tank.

Daniels says he works for his family business ’World Class’ which relies heavily on gas to travel to clients. He says they don’t plan on raising their prices right now.

“I guess we’re going to see how it plays out. We try to have reasonable prices, but we’re just trying to ride the wave right now,” Daniels said.

So how long should we expect to ride this wave?

“I think it all depends on what happens across the globe,” Tiffany Wright, AAA Director of Public Affairs said. “Then if you add to the fact the demand is slowly increasing because we’re heading into the spring, [eople are looking to take road trips.”

Wright also predicts gas prices to go much higher.

“Gas prices will go up another 10-15 cents probably in the next week,” Wright said.

To save money at the gas pump, Wright recommends people carpool with friends when they run errands and make sure their tire pressure is solid. That way, the car won’t use up as much gas when they travel.

