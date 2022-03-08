Advertisement

Former Pamlico County sewer district bookkeeper pleads guilty to embezzlement

Debra Conway
Debra Conway(District Attorney's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:41 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A former sewer district bookkeeper in Pamlico County has pled guilty to embezzling nearly half a million dollars from the company.

District Attorney Scott Thomas says Debra Conway, 57, of New Bern pled guilty to six felony counts of embezzlement. She was sentenced to serve 5-7 years in prison followed by five years of probation and ordered to pay more than half a million dollars in restitution.

Conway was an employee and bookkeeper of the Bay River Metropolitan Sewer District. From 2013 to 2020, officials say she embezzled tens of thousands of dollars from the payroll, made unauthorized purchases on a gas card and in her retirement account, altered her payroll to have withholding taxes removed from her paycheck and caused the district to provide health insurance for her and her family, but did not appropriate employee contribution to be withheld from her paycheck.

Conway paid more than $162,000 in restitution at the time of her sentencing, with the remaining balance of more than $380,000 to be paid as a condition of probation when she’s released from prison.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melvin Boyce
Police say husband killed wife in Williamston tire store parking lot
Two suspects in cuffs on scene of Greenville shooting
At least three people arrested after shooting at Greenville apartment complex; no one hit
Westbound lanes of the highway are shut down.
Westbound U.S. 13 closed in Pitt County due to crash
Allyn Carter
Police looking for missing woman from Greenville
Kenneth Pickett was convicted for the rape at the New River Shopping Center on January 29, 1988.
Man convicted of raping pregnant woman up for parole

Latest News

ECU, Ukraine meeting
‘This trauma is gonna be alive for all generations’ Ukrainian student tells ECU staff & students
Avelo Airlines is joining Raleigh-Durham International Airport and will offer nonstop service...
New airline to offer nonstop service from RDU to southern New England
Traffic to be delayed outside Cherry Point gate
Pitt Street & Dickinson Avenue in downtown Greenville
City leaders, DOT to host meeting on Dickinson Avenue future