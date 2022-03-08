Former Pamlico County sewer district bookkeeper pleads guilty to embezzlement

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A former sewer district bookkeeper in Pamlico County has pled guilty to embezzling nearly half a million dollars from the company.

District Attorney Scott Thomas says Debra Conway, 57, of New Bern pled guilty to six felony counts of embezzlement. She was sentenced to serve 5-7 years in prison followed by five years of probation and ordered to pay more than half a million dollars in restitution.

Conway was an employee and bookkeeper of the Bay River Metropolitan Sewer District. From 2013 to 2020, officials say she embezzled tens of thousands of dollars from the payroll, made unauthorized purchases on a gas card and in her retirement account, altered her payroll to have withholding taxes removed from her paycheck and caused the district to provide health insurance for her and her family, but did not appropriate employee contribution to be withheld from her paycheck.

Conway paid more than $162,000 in restitution at the time of her sentencing, with the remaining balance of more than $380,000 to be paid as a condition of probation when she’s released from prison.

