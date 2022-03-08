ECU women fall to Memphis in AAC tournament opener

FORT WORTH, TEXAS (WITN) - ECU got in a big hole in the first half and fell to Memphis 59-48 in their opening game of the American Athletic Conference tournament.

The 10th seeded Pirates got down 20-9 in the 1st when Memphis went on a 13-1 run. ECU cut it to 1 after a run of there own but the Tigers stretched it back out to 13 points at the half. ECU never lead in the 2nd half and Memphis would build the lead up to 18 points in the 4th as they advanced in the tournament.

ECU lead by conference most improved player of the year Taniyah Thompson. She had 14 points.

Pirates finish the season at 11-18.

