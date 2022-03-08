Advertisement

‘This trauma is gonna be alive for all generations’ Ukrainian student tells ECU staff & students

ECU, Ukraine meeting
ECU, Ukraine meeting(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Some ECU students and staff had the opportunity to speak with students in Ukraine Tuesday.

The school held a video discussion with Ivan Franko National University in Lviv at 9 a.m.

The university says it wanted to give a voice to the first-hand experience of those students and raise awareness of the situation they’re in.

“It’s very scary because this trauma inside of us is gonna be alive for the whole life, all generations,” дмитро квасовський, one of the Ivan Franko students said. “And for me, I’m 20 years old, but for children who have encountered this trauma... it’s really scary. I know we will win one day, but this pain we encountered for this time, it’s gonna be always with us.”

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melvin Boyce
Police say husband killed wife in Williamston tire store parking lot
Two suspects in cuffs on scene of Greenville shooting
At least three people arrested after shooting at Greenville apartment complex; no one hit
Westbound lanes of the highway are shut down.
Westbound U.S. 13 closed in Pitt County due to crash
Allyn Carter
Police looking for missing woman from Greenville
Kenneth Pickett was convicted for the rape at the New River Shopping Center on January 29, 1988.
Man convicted of raping pregnant woman up for parole

Latest News

Avelo Airlines is joining Raleigh-Durham International Airport and will offer nonstop service...
New airline to offer nonstop service from RDU to southern New England
Debra Conway
Former Pamlico County sewer district bookkeeper pleads guilty to embezzlement
Traffic to be delayed outside Cherry Point gate
Pitt Street & Dickinson Avenue in downtown Greenville
City leaders, DOT to host meeting on Dickinson Avenue future