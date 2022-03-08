‘This trauma is gonna be alive for all generations’ Ukrainian student tells ECU staff & students

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Some ECU students and staff had the opportunity to speak with students in Ukraine Tuesday.

The school held a video discussion with Ivan Franko National University in Lviv at 9 a.m.

The university says it wanted to give a voice to the first-hand experience of those students and raise awareness of the situation they’re in.

“It’s very scary because this trauma inside of us is gonna be alive for the whole life, all generations,” дмитро квасовський, one of the Ivan Franko students said. “And for me, I’m 20 years old, but for children who have encountered this trauma... it’s really scary. I know we will win one day, but this pain we encountered for this time, it’s gonna be always with us.”

