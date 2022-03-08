Advertisement

ECU naming former Lenoir-Rhyne head coach Higgins new women’s soccer head coach

Earned most wins in program history at Lenoir-Rhyne
ECU SOCCER FALLS TO 17TH RANKED SMU
ECU SOCCER FALLS TO 17TH RANKED SMU(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina director of athletics Jon Gilbert announcing on Tuesday, Lenoir-Rhyne head women’s soccer coach Gary Higgins will be the next ECU head women’s soccer coach.

He becomes the fifth head coach in ECU program history after Jason Hamilton stepped down to join the staff at Notre Dame this offseason.

Higgins has coached at Lenoir-Rhyne since 2015 and won the most games in program history. Higgins went 83-31-13. His NCAA Division-II Lenoir-Rhyne program made the national semifinals this year losing to this year’s champion Grand Valley State. He made three trips to the NCAA tournament in his time there. He had four All-Americans in his time there.

Higgins played at Lenoir-Rhyne from 2006-2009. He also played professionally.

ECU went 8-9-1 last season. They fell to SMU in the conference tournament.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melvin Boyce
Police say husband killed wife in Williamston tire store parking lot
Two suspects in cuffs on scene of Greenville shooting
At least three people arrested after shooting at Greenville apartment complex; no one hit
Westbound lanes of the highway are shut down.
Westbound U.S. 13 closed in Pitt County due to crash
Allyn Carter
Police looking for missing woman from Greenville
Kenneth Pickett was convicted for the rape at the New River Shopping Center on January 29, 1988.
Man convicted of raping pregnant woman up for parole

Latest News

Farmville Central graduates recognized for conference awards
Farmville Central graduates recognized for conference awards
ECU’s Thompson named first team all-conference, Most Improved player of the year
ECU women fall to Memphis in AAC tournament opener
Terquavion Smith — Farmville Central’s star senior guard and NC State commit — scored a...
Farmville Central graduates recognized for conference awards
The playoff pairings for the 2018 football playoffs have been released. (Source: NCHSAA)
NCHSAA state basketball final times and locations