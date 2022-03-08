ECU naming former Lenoir-Rhyne head coach Higgins new women’s soccer head coach

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina director of athletics Jon Gilbert announcing on Tuesday, Lenoir-Rhyne head women’s soccer coach Gary Higgins will be the next ECU head women’s soccer coach.

He becomes the fifth head coach in ECU program history after Jason Hamilton stepped down to join the staff at Notre Dame this offseason.

Higgins has coached at Lenoir-Rhyne since 2015 and won the most games in program history. Higgins went 83-31-13. His NCAA Division-II Lenoir-Rhyne program made the national semifinals this year losing to this year’s champion Grand Valley State. He made three trips to the NCAA tournament in his time there. He had four All-Americans in his time there.

Higgins played at Lenoir-Rhyne from 2006-2009. He also played professionally.

ECU went 8-9-1 last season. They fell to SMU in the conference tournament.

