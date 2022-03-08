Eastern Carolina volunteer fire department manages rising gas prices

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Some volunteer fire departments in Eastern Carolina are struggling with the rise in gas prices.

Volunteer fire departments like the Red Oak Volunteer Fire Department are finding it challenging to keep up with the rising costs of fuel as they continue to provide essential services to the community.

Chief Bryan Myers says his department is being more selective with which, and how many vehicles are sent out on calls. He says most fire trucks get only four to eight miles per gallon and often have 50 to 70-gallon tanks.

Myers says volunteer departments tend to have small budgets and rely upon county funds and private fundraisers to operate. He says his department is managing right now, but he hopes gas prices don’t impact smaller departments across Eastern Carolina.

“A lot of people don’t think about with volunteer departments is every time we get a call, every member on the department is using their own gas money to get to the call,” Myers said. “And with gas prices going up, we’re hoping we don’t see a lack in volunteerism or anything like that.”

Myers adds that an increase in brush fires this time of year is also forcing some departments to spend more on fuel already.

