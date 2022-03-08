Craven County Schools hosts Careers on Wheels fair

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County Schools students met with career professionals Tuesday to get an idea of what they may want to be when they grow up.

About 900 fifth grade students from all 15 Craven County Schools elementary schools came to Craven Community College to attend the interactive Careers on Wheels fair.

The goal of the event was to allow students the ability to explore various careers within their communities while professionals explained the specifics of their trades.

“The end goal for kids is a career. College is not an end goal, careers are. So the earlier we start showing all students what career opportunities are out there for them, the better off we are and they are,” Holly Tolston, Craven County Schools career and technical education director said.

During the event, students had a chance to meet firefighters, law enforcement and police dogs, heavy equipment operators, truck drivers, and funeral home employees to learn about their careers.

