City leaders, DOT to host meeting on Dickinson Avenue future

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - City of Greenville officials want your perspective on proposed improvements to Dickinson Avenue in Greenville.

The city and the Department of Transportation are planning work on Dickinson Avenue from Reade Circle to Memorial Drive. Work could include repaving, drainage system repair, and improved pedestrian and bike access.

The meeting is Tuesday night from 5 p.m.- 7 p.m. A virtual presentation will play every 30 minutes for people who wish to come and submit their comments.

Members of the public can attend in-person at A Time for Science at 729 Dickinson Ave in uptown Greenville, register to attend virtually or call in at 415-930-5321 and enter audio pin 268-435-629.

