Advertisement

Biden to ask Congress for $2.6B to promote gender equity

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in the Oval...
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he will ask Congress for $2.6 billion for foreign aid programs that promote gender equality worldwide, more than double the size of last year’s request.

Biden announced his intentions on International Women’s Day, which is set aside to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women around the world.

Biden created the first-ever White House Gender Policy Council on International Women’s Day last year to help promote gender equity throughout the administration.

He said everyone deserves to live up to their “God-given” potential, regardless of gender, and that societies perform better when women and girls are allowed to prosper.

“Ensuring that every woman and girl has that chance isn’t just the right thing to do — it’s also a strategic imperative that advances the prosperity, stability, and security of our nation and the world,” the president said in a written statement.

The White House also was hosting an International Women’s Day event Tuesday to discuss the announcement, featuring Secretary of State Antony Blinken, acting budget director Shalanda Young, U.S. Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power and Jen Klein, director of the Gender Policy Council. They are to be joined by young women leaders from Ukraine, Brazil, Zambia, Burma, Jordan and the United States. Biden was not scheduled to participate.

Jill Biden marked International Women’s Day with a video tribute to women throughout the world “who courageously use their voice, no matter the cost.”

“To our sisters from Ukraine who are fighting to keep their country free and their families alive: We stand with you in solidarity,” the first lady said. “To our sisters in Russia who are protesting and speaking out against the invasion at great personal risk: We see your courage,” she added.

“And to women warriors around the world, those fighting for justice and working for change: Thank you for building a better future for all of us,” said the first lady, who is visiting Arizona.

Biden’s $2.6 billion funding request will be included in his federal budget proposal for fiscal year 2023, which starts Oct. 1.

Biden sought $1.2 billion for gender equality programs in his 2022 budget proposal. The numbers haven’t been finalized since Congress is still working on the budget.

The White House has not said when Biden will send his 2023 spending proposal to Congress.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melvin Boyce
Police say husband killed wife in Williamston tire store parking lot
Two suspects in cuffs on scene of Greenville shooting
At least three people arrested after shooting at Greenville apartment complex; no one hit
Westbound lanes of the highway are shut down.
Westbound U.S. 13 closed in Pitt County due to crash
Allyn Carter
Police looking for missing woman from Greenville
Kenneth Pickett was convicted for the rape at the New River Shopping Center on January 29, 1988.
Man convicted of raping pregnant woman up for parole

Latest News

FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
MLB, union meet ahead of deadline to salvage 162-game season
A study found that concussions may increase the risk of mental health issues in kids.
Concussions may increase risk of mental health issues in kids, study finds
A full embargo would be most effective if it included European allies, which are also desperate...
EXPLAINER: What does a US ban on Russian oil accomplish?
FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2020, file photo, Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat...
Proud Boys leader charged with conspiracy in Capitol riot
A Ukrainian volunteer Oleksandr Osetynskyi, 44, holds a Ukrainian flag and directs refugees...
Effort to relieve encircled Ukrainian port put in jeopardy