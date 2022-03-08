Eastern Carolina animal shelter looking for foster families for kittens

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina animal shelter is looking for foster families as it prepares for newborn kittens to arrive in the spring.

Pitt County Animal Services Shelter Supervisor Miranda Jarman says staff at the shelter are preparing for dozens of kittens to arrive soon. She says every year when the weather starts to warm up, the shelter sees an influx of kittens in need of homes.

The shelter is offering a foster to adopt program which allows people to take a kitten home for three days before committing to adoption.

“You can just come in and see if one that you are looking to adopt, if you think it’s gonna be a good fit, but you’re not quite sure, we’ll just fill out a little bit of paperwork, you have 72 hours to make up your mind if it’s gonna be a good fit or not,” Jarman says.

For people who are not looking for a kitten, there are plenty of dogs up for adoption as well.

Pitt County Animal Services shelter dog (WITN)

