Woman shot & killed in Williamston tire store parking lot

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Williamston police remain on the scene of a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a tire store this morning.

It happened around 10:20 a.m. at Pugh’s Tire on Washington Street.

Authorities confirm that a woman was shot in the side parking lot of the business.

Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning said his deputies stopped a Chevy Tahoe on Prison Camp Road near the bridge shortly after the shooting. WITN has learned that a suspect in the deadly shooting is in custody and they will soon be transported to the Martin County Magistrates Office.

Police stopped this SUV on Prison Camp Road this morning shortly after the shooting. (WITN)

Nearby schools were placed on a soft lockdown due to the shooting, and the SBI has arrived at the crime scene to assist local police.

WITN is awaiting more information from Williamston police on this developing story.

