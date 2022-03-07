Advertisement

Woman shot & killed in Williamston tire store parking lot

The shooting happened around 10:20 a.m. Monday.
The shooting happened around 10:20 a.m. Monday.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Williamston police remain on the scene of a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a tire store this morning.

It happened around 10:20 a.m. at Pugh’s Tire on Washington Street.

Authorities confirm that a woman was shot in the side parking lot of the business.

Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning said his deputies stopped a Chevy Tahoe on Prison Camp Road near the bridge shortly after the shooting. WITN has learned that a suspect in the deadly shooting is in custody and they will soon be transported to the Martin County Magistrates Office.

Police stopped this SUV on Prison Camp Road this morning shortly after the shooting.
Police stopped this SUV on Prison Camp Road this morning shortly after the shooting.(WITN)

Nearby schools were placed on a soft lockdown due to the shooting, and the SBI has arrived at the crime scene to assist local police.

WITN is awaiting more information from Williamston police on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany J Hatcher
Silver Alert for missing possibly endangered woman, last seen in Morehead City
Crews in Pitt County continue to work on putting out a brushfire on Sunday.
Crew battling vegetation fire in Pitt County
Gas prices climb past $4.00 a gallon
Gas prices exceed $4.00 a gallon in Eastern North Carolina
Crews continued to put out a fire near Aurora Ferry Terminal in Beaufort County on Sunday.
Crews continue to battle brush fire near Aurora Ferry Terminal
Winterville police said it happened shortly before noon at the Sam’s Club on Winterville Parkway.
Two women arrested after fight with knife outside Sam’s Club

Latest News

National Park Service volunteer event sign
Cape Hatteras National Seashore hosting weekly beach cleanups in Rodanthe
Evans St. detour
Part of Evans Street in Greenville closing for building construction
Miltia Grady-Wheatley
Northeastern North Carolina Red Cross chapter names new executive director
Allyn Carter
Police looking for missing woman from Greenville
North Carolina COVID-19 cases
Daily new cases drop to eight-month low in North Carolina