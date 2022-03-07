Advertisement

Westbound U.S. 13 closed in Pitt County due to crash

By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two lanes of a busy Pitt County highway are shut down after a crash this afternoon involving at least four vehicles.

The westbound lanes of U.S. 13 heading out of Greenville are closed just past Allen Road.

One car is on its top, while a nearby utility pole is leaning after getting hit.

State troopers say the car that flipped over was heading east “at a high rate of speed” when it crossed the centerline, crossed the other lanes, and hit an oncoming vehicle.

The car then ran off the highway, hit the pole, and landed on its top.

At least four vehicles were involved in the crash, and troopers are trying to determine which vehicles were actually hit by the car, or were damaged because they were trying to avoid the crash.

The driver of the car that flipped and the driver of the first vehicle that was hit were both taken to Vidant Medical Center with unknown injuries.

Greenville Utilities is at the scene and the travel lanes will be closed until they can fix the leaning pole.

