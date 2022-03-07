U.S. Supreme Court will not hear GOP appeal of North Carolina’s new congressional maps

WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court has turned away GOP pleas to halt court-ordered congressional district maps in North Carolina.

The nations’ highest court’s decision ends a monthlong redistricting fight and allows North Carolina to move forward with its May 17 primary.

The congressional lines being used in the primary and general election are more favorable to Democrats than a pair of measures Republicans passed in November and February.

WRAL reports that under the new voting map, Republicans are expected to win seven congressional seats, while Democrats would win six. An additional Raleigh-area congressional seat is likely a toss-up. North Carolina is nearly evenly divided along party lines.

