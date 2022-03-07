Slew of drugs found inside Bertie Correctional Institution fence
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Correctional officers say they found a slew of drugs inside the fence at Bertie Correctional Institution.
The Department of Public Safety says they found multiple grass-wrapped bundles inside the fence at Bertie Correctional Institute Thursday.
Officials say 60 Suboxone strips, 1 lb. 5 oz. marijuana/K2, 19 phones and chargers, 206 cigarettes, 38 cigars, 14 oz. loose tobacco, rolling papers, a vape pen, lighters, a wrench and hex bits and 2 bags of gummy worms were inside.
An investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.