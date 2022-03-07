Severe Weather Preparedness Week kicks off

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week marks Severe Weather Preparedness Week.

With the weather warming up, officials say now if the time to prepare for severe weather. The National Weather Service and Department of Public Safety are teaming up to bring safety campaigns to residents throughout the week.

Topics include ways to receive severe weather alerts, staying safe when high winds, hail, and tornadoes strike, lightning safety, flash flood safety, and tips for making a written severe weather safety plan.

On Wednesday, a statewide tornado drill will take place at 9:30 a.m. Every school, business, workplace and family across the state is encouraged to participate.

