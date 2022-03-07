Advertisement

Severe Weather Preparedness Week kicks off

(KEYC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week marks Severe Weather Preparedness Week.

With the weather warming up, officials say now if the time to prepare for severe weather. The National Weather Service and Department of Public Safety are teaming up to bring safety campaigns to residents throughout the week.

Topics include ways to receive severe weather alerts, staying safe when high winds, hail, and tornadoes strike, lightning safety, flash flood safety, and tips for making a written severe weather safety plan.

On Wednesday, a statewide tornado drill will take place at 9:30 a.m. Every school, business, workplace and family across the state is encouraged to participate.

You can download the WITN weather app to receive severe weather alerts sent straight to your phone.

For more information on Severe Weather Preparedness Week, click here.

